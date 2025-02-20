Keonjhar: Vice president of Grewal Minerals and Metals at Barbil Nimananda Pradhan and his driver who had gone missing from Barbil February 12 returned home Wednesday evening. While suspense prevails over the reason behind their sudden disappearance, their family members and the police have remained tightlipped over the issue.

According to reliable sources, Barbil police had caught a cyber criminal and interrogated him. But suspense prevails whether it is a case of abduction or a missing case. Pradhan had left his office around 7:30pm February 12 but did not return. Worried over the incident, his family members started a frantic search and tried to contact Pradhan over phone, which showed switched off.

Later, they tried to contact his driver Md Firoz but his mobile also showed switch off. With no options left, his family members lodged a complaint with Barbil police Thursday. The police began a search and started checking the CCTV footage of the company and Barbil town. Police teams also visited Jharkhand and camped there for last six days. Barbil police station IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak said, “Details will be shared soon.”