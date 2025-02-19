Bhubaneswar: Action will be taken against former BJD MP Achyuta Samanta in connection with the death of a Nepali student at KIIT University, senior leader Jaynarayan Mishra said in the Odisha Assembly Wednesday. As the incident has drawn global criticism, it also sparked heated discussions in the Assembly.

During his statement, Mishra emphasised that the government is committed to taking action against Samanta. He also accused the opposition of obstructing the process by insisting on providing security to Samanta. Mishra questioned why the opposition is creating hurdles in the matter.

The Odisha government had Tuesday released the action taken report in connection with the alleged crackdown on students following the unnatural death of the student.

It has formed a high-level committee headed by the additional chief secretary, home, to probe into the circumstances of the alleged suicide and the shunting of Nepali students out of the campus by the varsity authorities.