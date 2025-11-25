Baripada: The decomposed body of a lawyer, who had been missing for more than two months, was recovered Monday from a pond in Silphodi Upparbeda village under Jharpokharia police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The body was found inside his car, which had sunk in the pond. Police identified the deceased as Gulesh Chandra Gochhayat, 42, a resident of Turuk Chutani village under Bisoi police limits in the district.

Family members have alleged that he was murdered and the crime was later made to look like an accident.

Gochhayat had been missing since September 11, when he left home in his car, telling his family he was going to Bahadagoda in neighbouring Jharkhand.

When he failed to return, his relatives searched extensively and later filed a missing person report at the Bisoi police station. Despite the investigation, police found no trace of him.

Around 6 am Monday, locals spotted a car submerged in a pond in Upparbeda village and informed the police and fire personnel.

Jharpokharia police and firefighters reached the scene and pulled the vehicle out. The car was found belly-up in the water body with both front windows partially open.

The decomposed body was discovered on the rear seat along with identification documents belonging to Gochhayat.

Family members confirmed the identity based on his clothing, while a scientific team collected samples for DNA testing.

Acting on the family’s allegation of foul play, Jharpokharia police registered a case and launched an investigation.