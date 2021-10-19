Bhawanipatna: The mystery shrouding the disappearance of lady teacher Mamita Meher deepened further with a woman’s body being found buried at an under-construction stadium at Mahaling in Kalahandi district Tuesday.

The police Monday night questioned the JCB driver that was parked at the stadium. The police suspected the teacher was murdered and buried in the stadium from the information gathered from the driver.

The stadium was sealed and policemen were deployed. A JCB was installed to dig a particular place from where the body was recovered.

While the identity of the body is yet to be ascertained, the family members of Mamita, who were also present at the site, couldn’t recognise the body.

The police said the body will be sent for DNA test.

Notably, Mamita Meher (24), a resident of Jharni village under Turekela block in Bolangir district who worked as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi district went missing October 8. She also served as warden of the girls’ hostel of the school.

Acting on the allegation of Mamita’s family members, the police had detained Govind Sahu, president of the school’s managing committee. He was kept at Titlagarh police barrack. Surprisingly, Sahu had escaped from police custody October 17 night.

Three constables were sacked for dereliction of duty. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab the escaped Sahu, it was learnt.

PNN