Nuapada: Police recovered the decomposed body of a 28-year-old man hanging from a tree in Palasada forest under Boden police limits in this district Friday.

The cops have identified the deceased as Makaran Majhi from Tetelkhunti village. He had gone missing for last 15 days.

According to a source, Makaran had an altercation with his family members over some issue and had left his house.

Later, his family lodged an FIR with the police after they were not able to trace his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, some local people who had gone to the forest to collect firewood spotted the decomposed body hanging from a tree. They immediately alerted the villagers who in turn informed the police. Reaching the spot, the police brought the body down and sent it for postmortem.

A detailed probe into the incident is underway.

