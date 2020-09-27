Sonepur: Police recovered the decomposed body of a missing man hanging from a tree from Singhijuba reserve forest under Binika police limits in Sonepur district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mangulu Bhuye (45) from Saraguna village in the area.

The body was initially spotted by some local people who identified the deceased and immediately informed the family members. The family members in turn informed the police.

After reaching the spot, the police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. While the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, the police registered an unnatural death case and have launched an investigation.

According to family members, Mangulu went missing few days ago. They searched for him at every possible place but could not locate him.

Meanwhile, some local people were of the opinion that Mangulu committed suicide over some personal issues.

