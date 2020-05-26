Melbourne: Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball. Mitchell Starc however, said he would welcome the prospect of bowling with the pink ball against India later this year. India are supposed to tour Australia later in the year for a Test and ODI series. Pink balls are used to play day-night (D/N) Test matches.

Starc’s thought process

India declined Australia’s offer to play a day-night test during their last tour in 2018/19. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in February that they had agreed to one D/Ni game on the upcoming four-Test series.

“I think absolutely a pink ball Test in this series against India is a great thing,” left-armer Starc told reporters Tuesday. “The fans love it, it creates a different aspect of the contest. I think bat and ball are a lot closer together. India have obviously played a pink ball Test at home so they’re not completely foreign to it,” the left-arm pacer added.

Home advantage

Starc was quick to point out that Australia do have an advantage in game played with the pink ball.

“I guess in terms of the advantage if you like, we do have a good record at home with the pink ball. It’s no different to us going to India and they’ve got the advantage there,” Starc pointed out.

Australia have won all seven day-night Tests they have played and Starc’s prowess with the pink ball has been key. Starc has taken 42 wickets at an average of 19.23 with the pink ball against an average of 26.97 in all tests.

Ban on use of saliva

The 30-year-old also said he was concerned about the ICC’s recommendation to ban the use of saliva to shine the ball. ICC has recommended the ban when the sport returns after coronavirus shutdown. Starc feels the move would hand batsmen a big advantage.

“Bowlers needed some help to get the ball to swing if saliva was banned,” Starc asserted.

“Kids aren’t going to want to be bowlers because as we saw in Australia over the last couple of years. The wickets are pretty flat wickets and if that ball’s going straight, it’s a pretty boring contest,” the pacer said.

Agencies