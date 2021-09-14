Dubai: Skipper of the Indian women’s team, Mithali Raj has competition at the top. For the last couple of months Mithali Raj has been the No.1 batswoman in the ICC ODI rankings. However, now she has been joined at the top of the rankings table by South Africa opener Lizelle Lee. She scored an unbeaten 91 in the opening match against the West Indies in the ongoing ODI series between the two countries. It propelled Lee to joint first position.

Both Mithali and Lee have 762 rating points. Indian opener Smiriti Mandhana is tied at joint third with Australia’s Alyssa Healy in third place.

Lee first seized the top position in June 2018 and again reached the summit in March this year. He scored only 18 runs in the second match, which also counted towards this week’s rankings update.

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami and senior spinner Poonam Yadav remained static on fifth and ninth respectively among bowlers. Deepti Sharma maintained her fifth spot in the all-rounders’ list.

Indian teen star Shafali Verma held on to her top rank in the T20 rankings with 759 points, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20 vice-captain Mandhana (716).

There was no movement for Sharma (sixth) and Yadav (eighth) in the T20 bowling rankings with the former also retaining her fourth spot in the all rounders’ list.

In T20 rankings for bowlers, England’s Sarah Glenn has moved up a slot to second position while New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek (up seven places to 15th) and all-rounder Jess Kerr (up eight places to 58th) have also moved up the table.