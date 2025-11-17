Rayagada: State Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, visited the MITS College and Mega Food Park at Bhujabala under Kolnara block in Rayagada district, Saturday.

The minister reviewed the ongoing developmental activities on the campus and held discussions with officials on local employment generation, food processing projects and the status of related infrastructure. He praised the MITS Group’s efforts to strengthen agri-based industries and support local youths through skill-development initiatives.

Suraj also lauded the institution for delivering quality education, particularly in the rural and tribal belts of South Odisha, and contributing to social and economic development in the region.

Following their inspection of the food park, the dignitaries attended the Vande Mataram 150th anniversary celebration at the MITS auditorium. MITS Group chairman Balakrushna Panda, CEO Shriram Panda, vice-chairman Biswajit Panda, director Dr CV Gopinath, dean Dr Shantanu Mohanty and academic council chairman Prof. Ramanuj Nayak were among those present.

Around 1,500 students, faculty members and staff attended the event. Chairman Balakrushna Panda delivered the vote of thanks.