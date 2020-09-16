Berhampur: Thousands of people in south Odisha, Puri and even neighbouring Andhra Pradesh throng MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, seeking treatment on a daily basis. In view of growing number of patients, oxygen has been a major need of the critical patients.

At present, the patients are being supplied oxygen through cylinders, which are in shortage most of the time at the hospital.

There is a proposal to set up a liquid oxygen plant on the medical premises. Officials of the State Medical Corporation and the medical authorities have started stock taking of the existing basic infrastructure favourable for the proposed facility.

Meanwhile, the PWD has started hunting proper vacant space for the liquid oxygen plant, giving hopes of its establishment.

MKCG is the only referral hospital in the south Odisha. About 4,000 patients turn up at the medical college and hospital every day. The state government has made efforts to ensure quality healthcare with proper facilities and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, all the departments in the old indoors building have been shifted to a new building.

The patients in the new building are supplied liquid oxygen through cylinders from medifold room.

In 2017, there was a plan to set up an oxygen plant for the super-specialty building. Tender process for the oxygen plant was initiated, but it was halted halfway.

A new super-specialty block has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore under PMSSY.

“All buildings of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital will have oxygen supply. Currently, oxygen is supplied to patients through cylinders from medifold room,” said Superintendent of the College, Prof. Santosh Kumar Mishra.

It is said that earlier experts of various companies had visited the area after consultation with the state government.

The government has sanctioned Rs6 crore for the project, which will be executed by the state-owned Odisha Medical Corporation.

The pipelines will pass through the beds of patients at the 28-bed central intensive care unit. It will help them to get oxygen whenever required.

Though the construction of the building of the 28-bed central intensive care unit has been completed, the installation of the gas pipelines has been delayed with companies not showing interest in the liquid oxygen plant.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital was established 54 years ago with 512 beds only.

The number of beds has increased to 1,082 in 33 departments, including eight super-specialty departments. However, the number of attendants and Class IV employees, which was 470, 54 years ago, has now decreased to 220.

The liquid oxygen plant and ancillary gas pipelines, which were to be installed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital for the newly built 28-bed central intensive care unit and other wards, has been delayed.

Earlier, convener of Manaba Adhikar Surakhya Manch, Abani Gaya, had raised the issue of oxygen plant earlier through ‘Ghanta Yatra’.

Now, educationist Prof. Jayanta Mohaptra has tweeted about the issue to the Chief Minister and the chief secretary.

PNN