Berhampur: MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in the city will soon have an oxygen plant on its premises. The proposed oxygen plant is expected to become operational by June, a report said.

Work on the plant is going on in a wartime footing and it will be operational within a month, MKCG hospital superintendent Professor Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

The plant will be of immense help for the critical patients admitted to the hospital after it becomes operational. Establishment of the oxygen plant will end the hassle of carrying oxygen cylinders near the patients, after the plant is operational.

Oxygen will be supplied straight to their bedside through pipes connected to the plant. The news has spread cheers among the denizens and members of various outfits in the region who have been consistently demanding establishment of an oxygen plant in the hospital.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Silk City is termed as the lifeline of people inhabiting South Odisha as well as for people in adjoining Andhra Pradesh.

The hospital is visited daily by over 4,000 patients and their attendants from these areas to avail various healthcare facilities. Prof Mishra said that stress is being laid on upgradation of various facilities in the hospital for providing better healthcare services to the patients.

All the departments functioning from the old building have been shifted to the new building. Currently, obstetrics and gynaecology, PMR, radio diagnostic, casualty, medicine, surgery, orthopaedics and paediatrics departments are functioning from the new building.

Many wards in the new building have been connected with oxygen pipes through which oxygen is being supplied to the patients by their bedside.

Oxygen is also being supplied to the patients directly from the cylinders. Earlier, the hospital authorities had decided to set up an oxygen plant.

However, the issue cropped up again following the spike in Covid cases in the country last year.

The authorities floated a tender again. A private firm, Linde, has identified land for the plant near the super-specialty block. Meanwhile, work on the plant has started, which is expected to be completed in the first week of June, the superintendent added.

PNN