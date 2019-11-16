Bhubaneswar: Mo Bus service of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Saturday, was highly lauded at the second day of Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo, 2019, in Lucknow

Speaking on the occasion Surendra Kumar Bagde, General Manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)— the government bus service of Mumbai— said, “ Mo Bus model should be emulated by other states. Odisha was severely affected by cyclone Fani in the month of May and despite the damages incurred during the cyclone, it is commendable that they achieved 1 lakh ridership in just five months.”

The 12th edition of the UMI was themed ‘Accessible and Liveable Cities’, conference & Expo was inaugurated by chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, November 15. The conference is an excellent platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences for peer learning and mutual benefits.

In view of the success of Mo Bus, Managing Director of CRUT, Arun Bothra said, “Taking forward the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik we have provided safe, affordable and sustainable public transport to the citizens of capital region. Mo bus has achieved 1 lakh ridership in a short span of time.”

Mr Bothra highlighted that consumer friendly initiatives like ‘Freedom Monthly Pass’, ‘Newspaper on Wheels’ and installation of maps and route numbers at Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) have been appreciated by the riders.

“Operational measures like ‘Introduction of Night Out schedule’ in Cuttack have helped us in saving substantially by eliminating dead kilometres. Public transport like Mo Bus is a service for the people while making an endeavour to minimize carbon footprints,” he added.