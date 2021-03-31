Bhubaneswar: A male passenger travelling on a ‘Mo Bus’ sustained grievous injuries Tuesday evening after being allegedly pushed out of the bus by the conductor near Hanspal Square in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the untoward incident took place following an altercation that erupted between the passenger and conductor of the bus over some issues pertaining to payment of fare.

The passenger boarded the bus from Shriya Talkies Square. He paid money to the conductor for a ticket. However, the conductor issued him a ticket of a longer route from Master Canteen to Hanspal Chhak and accordingly charged more fare leading to an altercation between them, an eyewitness said.

The passenger sustained critical injuries on his left leg. He was later admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment, the eyewitness added.

The bus conductor had assured him to return the excess amount, but did not do so, the passenger alleged.

Notably, the CRUT (Capital Region Urban Transport) authorities who have been managing the bus service initiated a probe into the incident. The conductor has been kept off duty, an official said.

PNN