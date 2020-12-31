Bhubaneswar: The ‘Mo Bus’ services will be available till 8.00 pm Thursday. The decision to suspend services was taken after the Odisha government decided to implement night curfew to prevent New Year celebrations from escalating.

The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which provides the ‘Mo Bus’ services, took to its Twitter handle to announce its decision.

“#MoBus service will be available till 8.00pm today,” read the tweet.

CRUT sources said the last bus between Puri and Konark has been suspended for Thursday. Similarly, the last ‘Mo Bus’ to leave for Puri from Master Canteen in Bhubaneswar is at 5.20 pm.

Notably, the Odisha government imposed night curfew across the state from Thursday 10.00 pm to Friday 5.00 am. The curfew has been imposed in a bid to discourage any kind of congregation to welcome the New Year. Earlier, the government had issued notifications banning ‘zero night’ celebrations across Odisha.