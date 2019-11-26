Bhubaneswar: The Capital city’s Public Bike Share (PBS) system – Mo Cycle – being operated by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) celebrated its first anniversary at Rotary Bhawan here, Tuesday. During the event it was revealed that the eco-friendly mobility initiative has registered 2 lakh ridership till now.

Minati Mohapatra, cyclist and first Arjuna Awardee graced the occasion as the chief guest. Expressing happiness about fun, affordable and convenient transportation option for quick trips around Bhubaneswar, Mohapatra said Mo Cycle is a great endeavor to reduce traffic congestion, enhance space efficiency and improve air quality in the city.

“Bhubaneswar can become a smart city in true sense if citizens adopt cycling culture. It is far from becoming a micro mobility alternative the city requires. I hope more and more people would take up cycling in their daily life.” Mohapatra stressed on promoting cycling as an environment-friendly means of commute.

Sanjeeb Panda, Transport Commissioner-Cum-Chairman, State Transport Authority (STA) who is also an avid cyclist, was present on the occasion with the members of Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC). Addressing the gathering, Panda said, “Mo Cycle should be the focal point to transform Bhubaneswar into a real smart city. If we care for nature, we should ride cycle.” About BCAC, Panda said, “Cycling is way of life for us. We do group cycling on all Sundays and it is more of an adventure for us and we enjoy long distance rides.”

The group cycled along the world’s most difficult cycling route Manali-Leh-Khardung La in the Himalayas in 2018.

CRUT Managing Director Arun Bothra said that the first year of Mo Cycle’s journey was challenging as well as a learning experience for CRUT team.

Raising concern over vandalising Mo Cycles, Bothra said, “Citizens need to understand that it is funded by tax payers’ money. Theft and vandalism are hampering the project’s expansion.” He further said, “When the traffic congestion and pollution are on the rise across the nation, initiatives like Mo Cycle are the solutions to deal with them. We need to inculcate cycling in our daily life.”

Dipti Mahapatro, General Manager (P&A), CRUT gave the welcome address and the vote of thanks was given by Manoj Pradhan, Assistant Manager, PBS, Mo Cycle. Green Warrior cyclists Suneel Kumar Doki, Rishav Rahi, Sanjib Sethu, Jyotiswaroop Panda and Road pilots Sunil Kumar Behera and Manoj Kumar Sahoo who helped in maintenance of Mo Cycle were felicitated at the event.

While around 1, 00,000 riders registered with Mo Cycle app till January 2019, now it stands at 2, 00,000. Similarly, in December 2018 around 1, 00,000 rides were taken by citizens of Bhubaneswar and 3, 50,000 rides have been registered till November this year. In the last one year more than 7 lakh km has been covered by Mo Cycle riders saving around 2 lakh kg carbon emission.

Soon Mo Cycle physical pass will be introduced which will further ease first and last mile connectivity. One can avail this pass along with Mo Bus pass by paying Rs 50. This will be valid for 30 days. Earlier, Mo Cyclothon was organised to promote cycling and sustainable living with a message ‘Pedal today for better tomorrow.’ Around 100 people pedaled in 2.5 km long cyclothon which commenced from CRUT office in Bhawani Mall and culminated at Rotary Bhawan.