Bhubaneswar: To observe quality of healthcare and get direct feedback from patients, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Monday, sent a four-member Mo Sarkar Team on a surprise visit to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

To assess various infrastructural facilities, diagnostic services, availability of medicines and other services, the team interacted with more than 60 patients and their attendants in different wards and counters of the hospital, the CMO said in a statement.

​The team observed that the satisfaction level of patients and attendants, after the Mo Sarkar initiative, has increased. The hospital authorities have also made active efforts for patient awareness on Mo Sarkar.

​The patients were aware that the feedback is taken directly by the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues and other designated officers. The team observed an improved level of cleanliness, infrastructural facilities, improved and free diagnostic services and availability of medicines under Niramaya scheme, it said.

To observe the efficacy of Niramaya Medicine services, two of the team members pretended as patients and stood in queue at OPD and Niramaya counter and observed the doctor-patient interaction and medicine availability.

​It was found that specialised services like dialysis, intensive childcare services and nutritional care have improved to the satisfaction of the patients. The feedback was positive in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced setting up of new seven-storyed building of Bhadrak district headquarter hospital (DHH) basing on the feedback of Mo Sarkar team after a field visit. The government has decided to increase the number of beds from 191 to 300.

The Chief Minister also announced a rest-shed for attendants which will be built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and sanctioned Rs 15 lakh from his Relief Fund for the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of Bhadrak district.