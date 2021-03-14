Chhatrapur: ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ launched by the state government is gathering pace in 30 districts of the state while 26,000 schools were added to the programme. This was revealed by CEO of Mo School Abhiyan, Odisha, Amarjit Jena here Saturday.

Jena visited a government school in Chhatrapur. He said 5000 high schools are included in it. In the last three years, good works are being done for these schools, he asserted.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ November 14, 2017.

This unique initiative is aimed at bringing alumni, their alma mater and the community around government-run or government-aided schools together. Mo School Abhiyan is a platform to encourage inclusion of the alumni and others interested in the betterment of government schools and contribute financially.

Jena said old students of the schools under this Abhiyan have contributed Rs 80 crore. With this, the total fund for the Abjijan has touched Rs 240 crore.

He added that with such financial contributions of alumni, various infrastructural development works of these schools are being undertaken.

He further revealed that 35,311 projects for these schools had been undertaken and most of the projects have been completed.

A team led by Jena visited a number of schools at Chhatrapur, Belaguntha and Rangeilunda blocks.

The team interacted with teachers, alumni and guardians about improving school development and education environment.

Jena said that alumni are taking leading roles for meeting the purpose and success of the Abhijan.

PNN