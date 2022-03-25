Bhubaneswar: The Mo School Abhiyan has launched residential training programmes for headmasters of select 100 high schools across Odisha, with representation of at least three institutions from each district, for holistic development in school ecosystem.

A three-day training programme for the select schools of the central zone was inaugurated at Gopabandhu Academy of Administration here Friday. The programme will continue till March 27. The training programme for the schools of the south zone will commence March 28 at Koraput Government Girls High School and the same for the north zone will commence at DIET, Sambalpur March 31. The training programmes are being conducted in collaboration with ‘People for Action’ as knowledge and technical partner, sources said.

The primary objective of the programme is to demonstrate predetermined components for development of curricular and co-curricular activities and strengthening school-community partnerships. The programme also puts emphasis on utility of the assets and digital infrastructure created by the Odisha government.

“The training programme puts emphasis on the leadership potential of headmasters of 100 high schools across Odisha. The training will help in mastering strategic leadership tools among the head teachers and holistic development in school ecosystem,” sources said.

The inaugural session witnessed the participation of 36 head teachers from the central zone. Experts from diverse fields were roped in to train and upgrade the skills of head teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mo School Programme Officer Abhinash Satpathy appreciated the role of the head teachers in the effective management of school affairs and imparting quality education to the students. “The Mo School programme is committed to provide equal importance to infrastructure development and academic enrichment in government and aided schools,” Satpathy said.

The schools were selected in due consultation with respective district education offices with primary focus on heritage schools, schools with regular head teachers and schools adopted by eminent mentors, sources added.