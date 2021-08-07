Padmapur: As many as four police personnel including a woman constable from Sabarang police station in Bhadrak district sustained injuries at Gora Mati village in a mob attack Saturday, local police said.

The condition of two of the cops is stated to be serious. The injured police officials have been identified as ASI Nitai Charan Mohanty; constables – Smrutirekha Bala, Prabhuranjan Nayak and Brajamohan Singh.

According to a source, there was a group clash over a land dispute in Toranapada village Friday night. In this regard, a report was also lodged at Sabarang police station. Acting on it, a four-member team from the police station reached the village Saturday morning.

The cops came under attack while they were about to nab the person against whom the report had been lodged. The family members of the accused are said to be behind the incident.

However, the injured cops were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, two of them were shifted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital as their condition deteriorated.

As per latest reports, SDPO Sarthak Ray visited the spot and is probing the case. The police have so far arrested five persons including the accused in this connection.

