New Delhi: Mobile phones, televisions, readymade garments and stationery items can be sold on e-commerce platforms from April 20. These will be available on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, officials said Thursday.

A senior Home Ministry official gave the clarification. It came a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidelines for the lockdown period till May 3.

Items available

Electronic items like mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, laptops will be available on e-commerce platforms. So will be readymade garments and stationery items for school children.

“Along with essential commodities like groceries and medicines, non-essential items can be sold by the e-commerce companies,” another official informed. However, the delivery vans of the e-commerce companies will need permission from authorities to ply on roads. “Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the ministry said.

Previous guidelines

The previous notifications of the Home Ministry had specifically said that e-commerce platforms can only sell only essential goods. It included food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The new guidelines did not classify essential and non-essential items.

The move is an attempt by the government to revive industrial and commercial activities. These transactions have remained suspended since the lockdown began March 25.

A large number of people are engaged in the logistics and delivery works of such e-commerce platforms. By opening the sector, the government is trying to protect the interests of this large segment of employees.

New notification

The new guideline said, “All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure.”

The government has also allowed movement of all trucks and other goods/ carrier vehicles. The vehicles will have two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license. For delivery and pick up of goods empty trucks or vehicles will be allowed to ply.

