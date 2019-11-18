Los Angeles: Model Hannah Jeter has revealed that she ‘went into hiding’ after she gained weight during her first pregnancy.

In an interview with the Editorialist, Hannah shared her difficulty with her post pregnancy weight loss recently, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She jokingly admitted that she ‘went into hiding’ after gaining 70 lbs following the birth of daughter Bella.

“No one really saw me, but I have pictures,” she said.

Hannah also gained 55 lbs after welcoming daughter Story earlier this year.

The star also assumed that she would be able to ‘bounce back’ to her previous figure after birth.

She added: “I always thought, you know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape. And it’s not that easy.”

IANS