Jajpur/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) has emerged as a transformative force in the state’s higher education landscape, driving the development of modern infrastructure to enhance learning opportunities.

One such initiative has revitalised the Science department at the prestigious Narasingh Choudhury (NC) Autonomous College in Jajpur, marking a significant milestone in Odisha’s efforts to foster academic excellence. Recognised as one of Odisha’s premier educational institutions, NC Autonomous College was established in 1946 and attained autonomous status in 1999.

The college has since been a beacon of quality education, offering diverse academic programmes and continually upgrading its facilities to meet the evolving needs of students. In response to the increasing demand for science education among students across Odisha, OMBADC has supported the construction of a state-of-the-art four-storied building exclusively for the Science department. This facility equipped with advanced laboratories and dedicated classrooms, underscores the commitment to integrating practical learning with theoretical education. The new building houses cutting-edge laboratories for Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology, providing students with the tools and resources to conduct hands-on experiments.

Alongside these laboratories, the facility features a head of department room, a research associates’ space, a conference hall, a library, a computer lab, and a record room. These additions have created an ecosystem conducive to academic exploration and innovation. NC Autonomous College principal Ranjan Kumar Behera highlighted the impact of the upgrades, stating, “The students in the Science department require practical education to complement their theoretical studies.

With OMBADC’s support, we now have world-class infrastructure that resolves previous challenges in our laboratories and provides students with opportunities to delve deeper into research across various disciplines.” In addition to academic facilities, the new building also focuses on student well-being, featuring amenities such as a waiting room, clean restrooms, and provisions for drinking water. These upgrades ensure a comfortable and enriching educational experience for all students. The initiative has significantly boosted the college’s appeal, attracting students from Jajpur and neighboring districts.

Each year, over 500 undergraduate and more than 190 postgraduate students enroll at NC Autonomous College, many of whom aspire to achieve accolades both nationally and internationally. OMBADC’s financial support for this project reflects its larger mission of fostering development in mineral-bearing regions while ensuring long-term benefits for communities. By investing in education, OMBADC is helping to build a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and growth in Odisha.