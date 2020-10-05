Kolkata: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore in Murshidabad district, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his prolonged silence on the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Chowdhury said that Modi, who used to be vocal on every local and global issue, is mute on the heart-wrenching incident of Hathras.

“What has happened to you Modi ji? Where is your ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Viswash’,” the Congress MP asked on Twitter.

He also said that hypocrisy has been exposed after the Hathras incident.

Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said that it’s time a new slogan is contrived. “Shut up India, Hush up India,” he said.