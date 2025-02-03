Hyderabad: Veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu and his actor son Manchu Manoj Monday appeared before the Rangareddy District Collector and District Magistrate over a property dispute.

The father and son presented their arguments before Collector and District Magistrate Pratima Singh.

They reportedly indulged in a heated verbal exchange in front of the official. Mohan Babu complained that Manoj has encroached upon his property.

They presented all the details related to the property dispute during the hearing which continued for nearly two hours.

Mohan Babu, a former member of Rajya Sabha, demanded that Manoj be vacated from his house in Jalpally village. He argued that Manoj could not stake claim to the property bought with the money earned by him.

Mohan Babu recently wrote a letter to officials, seeking protection under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act. He alleged that Manoj illegally entered his residence in Jalpalli and was demanding property rights.

A few days ago, Manoj had appeared before the Additional Collector of Rangareddy district to present his case.

Following this, the Collector and District Magistrate summoned both Mohan Babu and his son for a hearing. The officer had asked them to appear again before her next week.

Police had made tight security arrangements at the district-integrated office complex at Kongarkalan.

The family of the veteran actor has been witnessing a feud for nearly two months. Both the father and son had lodged police complaints against each other.

The house at Jalpally had also witnessed a clash December 10. Mohan Babu and his sons were booked under BNS sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house trespass) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3 (5) in connection with the incidents that occurred at the house.

Mohan Babu had landed in further trouble attacking a television reporter after snatching the mike from his hand. He was booked for an attempt to murder.

Actor Manchu Vishnu, who is backing his father in the dispute and Manoj had separately appeared before Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu in response to the summons issued to them.

Last month, Manoj was stopped from entering Mohan Babu University by police in Tirupati.