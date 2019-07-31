Kolkata: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in the city Thursday and will meet RSS functionaries to discuss organisational issues.

RSS sources said Wednesday that Bhagwat will be in the city for a brief period on his way to Odisha from Jharkhand. The RSS, the ideological fountainhead of BJP, has made steady inroads in Bengal in the past few years.

The RSS Bengal leadership had expressed their displeasure over Bengal BJP inducting leaders from TMC and other political parties without any proper check and balance, the sources said.