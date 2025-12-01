Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday felicitated and presented Rs 11 lakh each to four players from the state who were part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind.

The players, Phula Soren of Balasore, and Parvati Marndi, Yamuna Rani Tudu, and Basanti Hansda of Mayurbhanj, were part of the team that defeated Nepal in the final held at Colombo in Sri Lanka November 23.

The team members were accorded a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Praising the players’ strong determination and outstanding performance, the CM said that through their dedication and perseverance, they have brought glory to both the country and the state.

You have become an inspiration for every Odia and continue this victorious journey with full confidence, the chief minister told the players.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Services Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Director Dr Yedula Vijay, team coach Debashish Jena, and other senior officials were present.