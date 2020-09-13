Mohana: Mohana Police of Gajapati district seized a vehicle transporting sandalwood timbers worth lakhs of rupees near Chandragiri area in Gajapati district, Sunday.

Police said that the sandalwood timbers were being illegally transported from Gajapati district to Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Police arrested three persons in this connection. According to sources, police had received reliable information about the illegal transportation of sandalwood from the district to the neighbouring city of Berhampur.

Police intercepted the four-wheeler at Chandragiri area and found sandalwood in the car. During the search operation police came to know that the seized sandalwood weighed around 80 kg. Police also seized Rs 39,000 from their possession.

The price of the seized sandalwoods have been anticipated to be Rs. 3,12,000/-.

Identities of the arrested persons are yet to be ascertained. However, police will court forward the accused Sunday.

PNN