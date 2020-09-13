Cuttack: Veteran Odia film director Sisir Mohan Pati, popularly known as ‘Butu Bhai’, passed away at his residence in Cuttack Saturday, family sources said Sunday.

He was 66 years old.

Pati has directed many Odia films among those the popular ones are Panchu Pandav (1989), Raja Rani (1989), Maa Pari Kie Heba (1999) and Aeithi Swarga Aeithi Narka (2003).

He has also left his footmarks in Odia daily soap industry by directing various TV serials. He also worked as an assistant director in Odia blockbuster films like Jaga Balia (1984), Hira Nila (1984) and Jaga Hatare Pagha (1985).

A pal of gloom descended upon the Odia film community after the demise of the filmmaker.

Earlier September 8, notable Odia cinematographer Gagarin Mishra, known for his work in prestigious National Geographic channel, passed away at private hospital in Mumbai following cardiac arrest. He was 67.

His younger brother Deban Mishra who was also an Odia film director had also passed away August 16 due cardiac arrest as well.

