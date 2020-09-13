Nabarangpur: Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi who had tested positive for COVID-19 September 4, has been admitted to a COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar Saturday night for developing breathing difficulties.

Besides, Minister for Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian was shifted from Jeypore COVID-19 hospital to SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

The BJD MP took to social media to reveal his diagnosis, September 4. From them he had been observing home isolation following the advice of doctors. As his condition deteriorated he was admitted in the COVID hospital.

He also requested their friends who had come in contact with them last week to home quarantine themselves.

It may be noted here that besides Majhi, earlier Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal tested positive for the virus.

Similarly, other MLAs who had tested positive for COVID-19 are Bhubaneswar (North) legislator Susant Rout, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray, Baramba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick, Khandapada MLA and Editor of 'Sambad' Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Bari MLA Sunanda Das, Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera.

