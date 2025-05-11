Berhampur: A mother’s love is often described as boundless, and for a family in Berhampur, it has become the reason for a boy’s survival.

On Mother’s Day, today, the story of S Sarada of Jaydur[1ga Nagar, near Engineering School Road in the Silk City, is one of extraordinary sacrifice.

She donated her kidney to her 17-year-old son, S Sai Biswanath, giving him a second chance at life after he was diagnosed with severe kidney failure.

Biswanath, whose father, S Sai Gopa,l is a local businessman, showed no signs of illness in early childhood. However, after turning 15, his health began to decline.

He lost his appetite, ate less, and suffered from frequent fevers. He also experienced mental stress during this period.

Concerned by their son’s deteriorating condition, his parents sought treatment at a private hospital in the City.

After a diagnostic evaluation, doctors November 22, 2023, revealed that 95 per cent of Sai’s kidneys were damaged. This news left both parents devastated.

Doctors advised the family to consider a kidney transplant and referred them to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

There, they were told to seek out a suitable donor. Without hesitation, Sarada offered one of her kidneys to save her son’s life.

Her selfless act is a poignant reminder of the strength and unconditional love mothers embody, making the impossible possible for their children. Due to the family’s financial struggles, Gopal initially volunteered to donate a kidney to save his son.

However, doctors prioritised the mother, Sarada, and conducted a thorough health and kidney evaluation.

“As my health was suitable, I agreed to donate one of my kidneys to my son,” Sarada said. Bishwanath underwent dialysis for three months.

“Later, my left kidney was successfully transplanted into the right lower abdomen of my son February 14, 2024,” Sarada added.

The surgery was successful, and both mother and son are now living healthy lives. Meanwhile, Gopal had appealed for government assistance to continue his son’s medical expenses.

“I wrote to the Prime Minister, the President of India, the Chief Minister, the local legislator, and the district Collector for help,” Gopal said. Following his appeal, the family received `30,000 in aid from the Red Cross through the district administration. However, despite the help, the ongoing monthly medical expenses remain a burden due to Gopal’s limited financial means.

Doctors have informed that both mother and son will require lifelong medical care. The father continues to request financial assistance from the government, urging the authorities at the state government to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 for kidney patients similar to what some other state governments offer.

PNN