New Delhi: Mohammed Umar Farooq, the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, had received Rs 10 lakh in his bank accounts in Pakistan. Farooq had got the amount to execute the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019. In the Pulwama terror attack 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said in its chargesheet.

The NIA probe has shown that Rs 10 lakh in Pakistani currency was credited into three accounts of Farooq. He is the main accused in the suicide attack case. He was later killed in an encounter with security forces. The amountwas deposited in Allied Bank and Mezaan Bank Pakistan days before the incident, officials said. They informed the money was deposited by top leadership of JeM between January and February 2019.

The terrorists had spent around Rs six lakh on procurement of explosives and the Maruti Eeco car used in the attack. A major chunk of the fund, about Rs 2.80 lakh, was used to procure around 200 kilograms of explosives including ammonium nitrate. This explosive was used to trigger a massive car-laden IED attack on the CRPF convoy. The convoy was moving from Jammu to Srinagar, February 14, 2019, the NIA said in the chargesheet.

The 200 kilograms of explosives comprised of a lethal concoction of RDX, gelatin sticks procured by Mudasir Ahmad, and four kilograms of aluminium powder. The aluminium powder was bought on Amazon by accused Wazi Ul Islam. The IED was fitted into the Eeco car in two containers weighing 160 kilogram and 40 kilograms to trigger the blast, the NIA said.

Chargesheeted accused Shakir Bashir allegedly collected the explosives – RDX, Gelatin sticks, aluminium powder and ammonium nitrate. He stocked these ingredients at his house for making the IED, the agency said.

The terrorists had spent another Rs 2.5 lakh on purchasing and modifying the car to be used in the attack. It was was also parked in the front-yard of Shakir Bashir’s house, it said.

Some money was spent on miscellaneous expenses too, which included purchase of containers for fabricating the Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

“The investigation has revealed that Pulwama attack was a result of well-planned criminal conspiracy. It was hatched by Pakistan-based leadership of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. The JeM leaders have been sending their cadres to the terrorist training camps of Al-Qaida and Haqqani-JeM in Afghanistan. The cadres are visiting the camps for receiving training in explosives and other terrorist tactics,” the NIA said.