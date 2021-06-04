Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon may arrive in Odisha by June 10 to 12, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

He informed Thursday that there is a likelihood of a fresh low pressure developing in the Bay of Bengal around June 11 which will help in the onset of monsoon over Odisha on time.

The IMD also informed that the southwest monsoon has made an onset over southern parts of Kerala after a delay of two days from the usual date of arrival.

Releasing its second long-range forecast for southwest monsoon Thursday, the weather office said it is likely to be normal in north and south India, above normal in central India and below-normal in east and northeast India.

“We expect a steady and normal movement of the monsoons across India this year. In case of Odisha the monsoon will be normal this season, but in June it will bring above-normal rainfall,” said Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, the IMD said thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur Friday in a number of districts among which are Nabarangpur , Nuapada, Bargarh and Jharsuguda.

PNN