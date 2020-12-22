According to reports, Sripati Behera, a local fisherman of Tutusinga village under Sadar block had gone fishing in the morning when the monster fish was caught in his net. As word spread, people from nearby areas thronged the river bank to catch a glimpse of the giant fish. The fish which locals call ‘Buda’ resembled catfish.

Behera set the price of the fish at Rs. 5,500 and it was sold in the nearby market. After the news spread, locals from Tutusinga village and nearby areas gathered to see the giant fish. Prior to that in June, Behera had caught a huge fish weighing around 40 kg from Mahanadi river and sold it at Rs 10,000 in a local market.

