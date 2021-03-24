Jeypore: Koraput Collector Abdul Akhatar reviewed the progress of the expansion work of Jeypore airport Tuesday. The Collector visited a canal on the southern side of the airport.

He was accompanied by sub-collector Hemkant Say, PWD executive engineer Bhaskar Samantray, assistant engineer Bijay Kumar Behera, tehsildar Pradhan Tulli Amma, additional tehsildar Aswini Mohapatra and forester Prashant Samantray.

The Collector said that the government has applied for Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) 2B license for operation of T-72 seater aircrafts even as necessary infrastructure augmentation work is going on.

It is learnt that land acquisition on the southern side of the airport has been completed, while there is need for additional land on the northern side. But these lands belong to the tribals and, hence, the process to acquire them will take time.

The administration has been on its toes to push the ongoing infrastructure development for the airport.

A few days back, officials of the Public Works department apprised Transport secretary Madhusudan Padhi about the current position of the runway and provided him with the blueprint of the requirements for expansion work.

Flight operations are likely to start from Jeypore airstrip in Koraput district by the year end if everything goes as planned. Odisha government has applied for license from the Civil Aviation Ministry for the operation of the airstrip by March.

It was learnt that by the year end, around 19 chartered flights are expected to operate from the airstrip. As the airstrip comes under the UDAN scheme for regional air connectivity, the Central government gives approval to airline operators after bidding.

Work of the runway and construction, land acquisition and technical aspects of the airstrip is at different stages, it was learnt. The current runway is 915 metrelong and 23 metre-wide for operation of T-72 seater aircrafts.

It was learnt that Rs 42 crore has been sanctioned for the runway expansion work. Rs 42 core more has been sanctuioned for 1200 metre-long runway for operation of ATR-72 seater aircrafts at the airport.

