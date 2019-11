Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her eighth birthday in style with all B-town besties by her side. Dressed in her favourite colour, Aaradhya looked nothing short of a little princess in a beautiful pink gown.

The celebration was fun-filled with activities for the kids. The birthday bash was organised by Aish and several pictures from the fun activities organized for the little ones went viral on social media.

The little munchkin cut a colourful, unicorn-themed cake. With her parents and grandparents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and aunt Shweta, Aaradhya cut into her three-tiered cake while her friends sang the birthday song.

Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the cutest star kids. The well-guarded daughter has always impressed the paparazzi with her style and cuteness. Aish and Aaradhya’s camaraderie too has left the media in awe of them.

Apart from the kids, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan with their younger kid AbRam made a stylish entry at the bash. Joining them, were Karan Johar and his twins Yash and Roohi. Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia were also spotted at the bash with their two boys.

Between their hectic schedule, Aish and Abhishek make it a point to take time out to spend family time with their adorable daughter Aaradhya. Fans of the two have a lot to look forward to as they will soon come together to star in Anurag Kashyap’s next ‘Gulab Jamun’. The film will mark Abhishek and Aishwarya’s on-screen reunion after almost a decade.