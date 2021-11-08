Sambalpur: Large scale irregularities in preparation of ration cards for the poor have been committed allegedly by officials of the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation. The matter came to the fore during the distribution of smart health cards under the Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana, sources said.

It has been learnt that nearly 17,000 false ration cards were detected in Sambalpur’s civic body area. Sources said that if the entire district is taken into account, then more than 1,00,000 false ration cards will be found.

Surprisingly, some beneficiaries have even pawned their ration cards to public distribution system (PDS) dealers. On the other hand, fake ration cards are being used to pilfer food stuff provided to people under the PDS scheme.

Ruling party leaders have expressed shock over this alleged scam. Sidharth Das, the president of the district unit of BJD has demanded an investigation into such irregularities and action against the guilty. He also alleged that some dealers are involved in the scam and they are trying to grab smart health cards.

Das also said that due to the scam, scores of poor people have been left out of the National Food Security Act. They are deprived of the food stuff at subsidised rates. Details of the irregularities have been shared with the Civil Supplies department and the district collector, sources said.

BJD MLA Raseswari Panigrahi said that steps are being taken to bring in transparency in the distribution of health cards. She said people should identify the fake ration card holders and inform the authorities.

The lawmaker pointed out that in the past investigations have been conducted to stop the fake ration card racket in the district. There is need for similar investigation, Panigrahi noted.

BJD leaders have demanded stern action against the dealers involved in the fake ration card making racket.