Cuttack: Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC held trials for its U13, U15 and U18 teams here at the Satyabrata Stadium, Friday.

More than 300 aspirants took part in the scouting programme that was held in association with the Government of Odisha.

The aspiring footballers remain in contention to be a part of Odisha FC’s junior teams that will participare in the 2020-21 edition of the Hero Sub-Junior League, Hero Junior League and Hero Elite League.

Odisha FC’s Assistant Coach Mr. Thangboi Singto, Grassroots Coaches Mr. Sourav Virdi, Mr. Sk Shahanawaz Alam and Mr. Aiswaryan Pillai and Assistant Grassroots Manager Mr. Suvam Das conducted the scouting program.

“Our plan was always to start a very strong grassroots program following it up with a proper youth set-up. I think this is a good start for us, said assistant coach Thangboi Singto. “Prior to this, a selection camp was held in Bhubaneswar and similarly, 100 or so players were selected. The Government of Odisha has been very cooperative with our endeavour. Our aim is to give ample opportunities to aspiring footballers in the state.”

“This is just the first phase of the trials and the programme will continue as the selected boys will attend the trial sessions again,” he added.

Besides Singto, grassroots coaches Sourav Virdi, Sk Shahanawaz Alam and Aiswaryan Pillai and assistant grassroots manager Suvam Das took charge of the sessions.

PNN