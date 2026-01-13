Bhubaneswar: Financial assistance under the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ will be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts by January 18, with over 4.57 lakh women set to receive support in the latest phase, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said Tuesday.

The state government will transfer around Rs 250 crore as part of this disbursement, she said.

Parida said 4,57,681 women have been identified to receive funds this time. Among them, 1,78,398 women have been newly enrolled in the scheme and will receive their first instalment. Another 2,55,265 women, who were left out of the earlier first and second instalments, have now been included and will receive both instalments together.

She added that beneficiaries whose applications were initially rejected but later approved after grievance review have also been covered. As part of the grievance redressal process, 24,018 women have been added to the beneficiary list.

