Dubai: The IPL is always a story of hits and misses. It is a tournament in which heroes turn into villains and unknown entities become an overnight sensation. The ongoing edition of the IPL has also not been an exception. Some star-studded teams have disappointed while sides like Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have bounced back with vigour and enthusiasm. Same is with some of the players who have been costly buys for their respective franchises, but have not been able to deliver.

Glenn Maxwell (KXIP)

Much was expected of this hard-hitting Australian batsman. However, even though the tournament has reached its business end, Maxwell is yet to fire. So far his contribution has just been 90 runs from 10 games and two wickets. Well the franchise must have expected more when they paid a whopping 10.75 crore to get him. Maxwell got 32 in the last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) but was again guilty of taking his side over the line.

Pat Cummins (KKR)

When the auctions took place, Cummins became the most expensive player of the event when KKR bought him for Rs 15.5 crore. It was thought that the Australian pacer would deliver the goods. But so far, it has been a horrendous tournament for Cummins. He has just picked up three wickets in the nine games he has played at an economy rate of 8.42. With the bat he has scored 126 runs with a half century. But then he was not picked for his batting skills. KKR need wickets from him and that too quickly.

Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP)

The West Indian pacer has been one of the super-flops of IPL-2020. His trademark ‘salute’ after getting wickets is one of the recognizable acts of celebration all across the world. However, this salute has rarely happened this year. Cottrell was bought for Rs 8.5 crore, but now he has been benched after playing six matches. He got four wickets in the first two games, but then did not do much after.

Robin Uthappa (Rajasthan Royals)

It came as a surprise when KKR released Uthappa as he had been amazingly consistent during his tenure with them. Rajasthan were quick to snap him up for Rs 3 crore. But strangely Uthappa, of whom much was expected has failed to fire. In the eight games he has played so far Uthappa has just got 128 runs at a strike rate of 111.30. It is highly unexpected, because the man in his entire IPL career has always maintained a healthy strike rate of 130.30.