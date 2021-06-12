Bhubaneswar: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Saturday said the maximum number of Covid cases in the Silver city was reported among people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

“Maximum number of Covid cases in Cuttack city was reported among people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. Many people in this age group remained unvaccinated during the second wave of the pandemic. Secondly, these people are more exposed to the outside world,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

She also said that the Covid cases in Cuttack have come down recently. “The total number of cases as well as the positivity rate in the city has been declining for last several days. The number of SOS calls to our control rooms has also come down recently,” she added.

Das said the Silver city saw an upward trend in Covid cases around the middle of March this year. The city reported the highest of 680 cases during the second wave of the pandemic May 15. Subsequently, the number of cases started declining in Cuttack. For the last one week, the city has been reporting less than 200 cases per day, she added.

The CMC Commissioner claimed that the demand for beds in Covid hospitals here has reduced during the last one week. “The availability of beds in Covid hospitals is an indication that the situation has improved a lot. New admissions to the ICUs and demand for oxygen beds have come down significantly. Now, we have sufficient number of beds,” she said.

The CMC Commissioner revealed that they are now upgrading infrastructure to deal with future threats with regard to the pandemic. A liquid oxygen plant will come up soon at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Till now, more than 3.5 lakh persons have been vaccinated in the city, she claimed.

“We have so far vaccinated 1.5 lakh people in the age group of 18 to 44 years and 85,000 in the age group of 45 to 59 years. This apart, 72,000 persons above 60 years have been inoculated against the deadly virus,” Das said.

Das claimed that the CMC has recently started home delivery of oxygen concentrators for Covid patients. But around 90 per cent patients in Cuttack do not require oxygen support, she said.