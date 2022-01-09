New Delhi: The increased number of current cases suggests that binge-watching our favourite movies or series on OTTs is the ideal way to get our fix of entertainment. We’ve gathered a list of some of the best OTT releases whose trailers have been released in the last few days to make your decision easier this season.

Check out the list, which includes everything from a rib-tickling comedy to a detective series to a supernatural mystery.

Archive 81



Mamoudou Athie, a video archivist, is tasked with restoring a recently acquired collection of videotapes that have been damaged by fire. Because the commodities are so fragile, the task is expected to be done at a remote research centre. As the artist gets started on his task, he comes across a possessed tape. A mysterious character appears in an old movie about a structure and turns his life upside down. The trailer is available on Netflix India’s official YouTube channel from January 14.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein



Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, one of the most intriguing trailers released recently, tells the narrative of a young man (Tahir Bhasin) who is torn between a woman who loves him (Shweta Tripathi) and one who seeks him (Anchal Singh). The heroine is a prize that can only be won by her daughter, according to one of the central characters, performed by the versatile Saurabh Shukla. And, as if that wasn’t enough, the protagonist, Tahir Bhasin, becomes embroiled in a feud that forces him to flee for his life. The trailer is available on Netflix India’s official YouTube channel.

Detective Boomrah



The protagonist of the story, Detective Boomrah, played by storyteller-turned-actor and director Sudhanshu Rai, says in the trailer, “Time is the most powerful of all, and when it takes a turn, we are left dangling in the middle like puppets.” The investigator is working with his partner Sam (Raghav Jhingran) on the case of a mystery man (Akhlaq Ahmad Azad) who arrived out of nowhere in a heritage hotel room and then disappeared after jumping from a terrace. Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Manisha Sharma, Garima Rai, and Priyanka Sarkar round up the web series’ cast available on Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai’s official YouTube channel from January 21.

Human



The web series, which stars Shefali Shah, Seema Biswas, Kirti Kulhari, and Ram Kapoor, among others, is centred on the idea that saving lives comes at a high cost of taking a large number of them. While there is a connection, some innocent youth see it as a way to make quick and easy money. When a large number of people die as a result of drug testing, mayhem ensues. The trailer is available on DisneyPlus Hotstar’s official YouTube channel from January 14.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati



Our forefathers fought adversaries in battle, but I have overcome death, which is why my name is Mrityunjaya – the trailer opens with these words spoken by the protagonist, Naseeruddin Shah, who plays an erstwhile monarch of a dysfunctional family. When he receives a tax notice with a substantial fine that must be paid within a month, his world is turned upside down. Raghubir Yadav, his manager, advises him to contact his daughters – Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh – in order to save his family’s Shikharwati legacy. The trailer is available on Zee5’s official YouTube channel.

Turtle



Turtle tells the story of a guy who promises to build a stepwell in a drought-stricken town in Rajasthan where everyone and everyone can quench their thirst for free. Based on a true incident, Ramkaran Choudhary, played by the evergreen Sanjay Mishra, takes the promise with the help of his family, who are outcast by the village. Amol Deshmukh, Ankit Anil Sharma, and Monica Sharma are among the cast members. The trailer is available on Zee5’s official YouTube channel. The drama film is already available to watch online.

IANS