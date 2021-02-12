Jajpur: A pregnant woman died after a doctor at the district headquarters hospital here allegedly cut a vein while performing caesarian surgery on her. The husband of the deceased woman made this allegation Friday and asked the district collector to take action against the doctor for his negligence.

Shyamananda Nayak had admitted his wife Manaswini to Jajpur DHH after she went into labour pain, Tuesday. The doctor in-charge had allegedly demanded Rs 5, 000 from Shyamananda. After receiving the amount, he performed the surgery and the woman gave birth to a baby boy Wednesday.

However, soon after Manaswini developed post-delivery complications and started bleeding heavily. All efforts to stop the bleeding went in vain. She received seven units of blood, but even then her condition deteriorated.

The family members were then asked to take Manaswini to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, which they did Thursday. “The doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital blamed the excess bleeding to a vein being cut during the surgery at the Jajpur DHH,” informed Shyamananda. A few hours later Manaswini breathed her last. However, the newborn is healthy and doing well, Shyamananda said. “The couple also has a four-year-old son.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal could not be reached for his comments on the allegation levelled by Shyamananda.

PNN