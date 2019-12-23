Sundargarh: In a heart-rending incident, a woman and her daughter were burnt to death as fire broke out inside their house near Bhasma police station in this district Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Goalpi Meher and her 35-year-old differently-abled daughter Laxmi Meher.

It was when the mother-daughter duo was fast asleep that the mishap occurred, leaving little scope for them to get out of the house.

By the time fire personnel reached the spot after being informed by local people and tamed the flame, the duo had already been charred to death.

Police seized the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death.

PNN