Even as thick black clouds of coronavirus have enveloped the entire world, spreading its aura of terror, Mother Nature seems to be in peace and healing from wounds inflicted by humans.

There is a lot of positivity around us, despite the panic and loss through COVID-19. From dolphins swimming across waters, people coming together to sing, families spending quality time together at the comfort of their homes and nature recuperating from the clutches of pollution.

Now Earth is repairing herself to face the global pollution after the finish of COVID-19. There are some positive sides of COVID-19, which will give you a positive vive to deal with any crucial situation:

Nature has begun to breathe: Now when so many of us, who were moving out regularly on their vehicles, public transport, working at factories, are staying at home due to lockdowns, nature has begun to breathe. So does the flora and fauna, which are relishing their share of Mother Nature, with freedom.

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos which show that birds, wildlife and aquatic species that were not daring to venture into human territory have started to appear in the open. They are out to announce their rights over nature and the environment.

World has slowed down, so nature is breathing a sigh of relief.

Mumbai’s marine drive witnesses a school of Dolphins playing in the water: There is a popular meme doing the rounds of social media that states ‘Coronavirus is the vaccine to humans that are the viruses. Ever since people have been on self-quarantine, nature and all its elements have been thriving. There has been a decrease in water traffic and pollution in Mumbai’s Marine drive, making it easier to spot dolphins. The reduced water traffic in the Arabian Sea has led to people spotting dolphins playfully jumping in waters. If this isn’t a little dose of positivity for the day, then what is right?

Humanity is coming together as people sing in unison: ‘Poetry, Beauty, Romance, Love, these are what we stay alive for’, this iconic Robin William’s quote from Dead Poets Society, is a reminder to us that during times of crisis, humanity is coming together as people to sing in unison. Coronavirus might have led to people locked up in their homes, but art and culture is what binds people and brings them together at this time. Italy found a novel way to keep positivity alive. People come out on their balconies, sing and play instruments and embrace each other through the power of music. The streets might be empty but the hearts of people in Italy are full of warmth and joy.

Decline in Air Pollution: On March 13, the European Space Agency posted a satellite video of the skies above Venice, which “reveals a decline of air pollution, specifically nitrogen dioxide emissions,” since January. Another ESA video posted Thursday shows a drastic (frankly, almost unbelievable) reduction of nitrogen dioxide emissions above the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai, since December.

Nitrogen dioxide is a harmful emission produced by burning fuel at factories, power plants, and driving vehicles — activities that have dramatically decreased since countries instituted shutdown measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

It is interesting to see how nature seems to reassert itself as human activity ceases. Perhaps it is Earth’s way of telling us to check exploitation of the planet. It is time for priorities to be re-evaluated, change our ways of lives and nurture nature which has protected us for ages.

All said and done, it is imperative that we use the lockdown period effectively. Connect ‘virtually’ with family and friends. Send messages, make calls, read books, take care of parents and grandparents. By staying indoors, we will not only keep ourselves safe, we will also do our bit in healing nature.

PNN