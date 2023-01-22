Berhampur: A minor girl was rescued by villagers after being thrown into an open well by her mother in Konkorada village under Patapur police limits of Ganjam district, a source said Sunday.

According to the six-year-old child, her mother took her away and threw her into the well while she was asleep at their home Saturday. After hearing her scream for help, villagers rescued her with a rope.

The mother absconded following the incident, a local man said.

According to the minor girl’s grandmother, the child was sent to Adapada Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment and she is stable now. The rescued girl’s leg was bitten by a tortoise, her grandmother informed.

The police are searching for the accused mother after an FIR was lodged by the victim’s grandmother.

PNN