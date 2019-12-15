Lenovo-owned Motorola is likely to launch its 2019 Razr in Indian markets soon, if the buzz in the market is anything to go by.

Motorola India also took to Twitter to tease the India launch of Moto Razr through a tweet.

That said, as of now, the company hasn’t revealed much about the launch date or pricing details. It, however, has hosted a registration page on its India website where interested consumers can sign up to receive updates.

The iconic #motorolarazr that's built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India. Register now and #bethefirst to know all about it. https://t.co/PEWSO8uzsQ pic.twitter.com/7J3tAONIBy — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 13, 2019

It will be appropriate to remind our readers that Moto Razr was launched globally last month but is due to hit shores in the US in January. The smartphone competes against Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. This phone features a secondary display that Motorola calls a Quick View panel for accessing notifications, music controls, and Google Assistant among other features.

While Motorola is tightlipped about the price of the phone in India, it is expected to be in line with what was announced in the US last month. Moto Razr is expected to carry a price tag of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000), which is significantly lower than the price of the Samsung Galaxy Fold that already retails at $1,980 (roughly Rs. 1,40,000). The Galaxy Fold retails in India at Rs. 1,64,999.

Moto Razr boasts of a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ (876×2142 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The display unit folds completely in half. In the folded mode, this phone offers the secondary 2.7-inch (600×800 pixels) Quick View display that can be used to capture selfies, view notifications, and control music playback among accessing other features.

This phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It offers a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens that can be used to take selfies in the folded state or as a primary sensor in the unfolded state. Besides, there is a 5-megapixel secondary camera that is available in the display notch. The phone supports 15w fast charging.