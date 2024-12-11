Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Ports & Inland Water Transport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT Madras, Tuesday. The agreement focuses on preparing the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan (OMPP).

The agreement was signed in the presence of Commerce and Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee, who highlighted the significance of the initiative and encouraged active participation from all stakeholders during the kickoff meeting. The meeting aimed to collect feedback and insights from various stakeholders, including representatives from government departments, transport and logistics sectors, maritime experts, port operators, and Boat Owners’ Associations. The discussions focused on addressing grassroots-level challenges, concerns, and needs. Dean of NTCPWC, IIT Madras Kantharaj Murali presented an outline of the proposed OMPP through a detailed presentation.

Following the presentation, attendees were invited to share their perspectives and suggestions, which were documented by NTCPWC officials for further analysis. To ensure comprehensive stakeholder input, feedback forms and presentation copies were distributed to all participants. Members were requested to submit their suggestions and insights to NTCPWC for incorporation into the final OMPP. The initiative marks a significant step toward developing a sustainable maritime infrastructure in Odisha, addressing key logistical and transportation challenges.