Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy knows the best how to make children happy during Christmas. She recently turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

On Monday, She spent an entire evening with the kids fulfilling each child’s wish and making everyone dance, and also playing games with them.

“It is of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception, of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same respect any human being gets in society.

“They are as normal as we are. I felt so good today. It was a lovely evening spent with innocent souls as I got reminded of my secret santa days and I couldn’t feel happier turning Santa for all these kids,” Mouni said.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in “Brahmastra”.