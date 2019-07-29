Bhubaneswar: The lease period of 31 mines would be over by the end of the current financial year, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik told the Odisha Assembly Monday.

Replying to a question of Braja Kishore Pradhan (BJD), the minister said the mines included 24 working and seven non-working mines.

Mallik said steps were being taken to make the 24 working mines operational again by conducting geological survey.

Similarly, the Geological Survey of India has been conducting the geological survey of the seven non-working mines.

The auction of the mines would be made after the survey was over, the minister said.