Bhopal: Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman will be conferred Tuesday the Madhya Pradesh government’s ‘National Kishore Kumar Samman’, a state official said here Sunday. The award, for the year 2018, will be given to Rehman at her Bandra residence in Mumbai by Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho, informed the official.

Waheeda Rehman, one of Hindi film industry’s most successful leading ladies with a string of box office hits and several awards, will turn 82 Monday.

The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000 and citation, could not be given to Rehman during a function held in October last year as the actor was unwell, the official informed.

The function was held October 13 coinciding with the death anniversary of singing legend Kishore Kumar. Kumar was born in the state’s Khandwa district August 4, 1929.

Agencies